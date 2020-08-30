California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 6,744 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $30,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in M&T Bank by 2,535.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 534,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,268,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Shares of MTB opened at $106.40 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $85.09 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day moving average of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 22.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.85.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.