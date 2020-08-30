California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,473 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,473 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Hologic worth $32,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 202.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Hologic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Hologic stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $73.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter J. Valenti III sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $567,356.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total value of $350,785.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

