California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 357.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MLM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $298.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $207.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 16,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $3,808,411.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,902,047.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,962,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

