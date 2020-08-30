California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Zebra Technologies worth $30,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Zebra Technologies from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.88.

In related news, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 3,502 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.57, for a total value of $954,540.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,472.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock worth $10,359,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $280.16 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $150.06 and a 12-month high of $291.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

