California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,727 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $29,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at $17,559,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,596,082 over the last three months. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $64.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.20.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

