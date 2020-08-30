California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,792 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $27,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 272.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Godaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Godaddy by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $83.50 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.47.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $3,090,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,465 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,671.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,960 shares of company stock worth $12,342,807 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

