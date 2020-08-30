California Public Employees Retirement System Has $38.53 Million Stock Position in Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 599,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Moderna worth $38,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $66,194,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 538,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,607,000 after buying an additional 72,937 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Moderna by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 372,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,942,000 after purchasing an additional 92,931 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.39.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. Moderna Inc has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $95.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average is $51.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 461.42%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 407.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $14,050,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,280,819 shares in the company, valued at $74,671,747.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $305,704.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,729,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,767,846.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,132,375 shares of company stock worth $74,942,203. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.