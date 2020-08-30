California Public Employees Retirement System Has $36.72 Million Stock Position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Trade Desk worth $36,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Trade Desk by 36.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,513,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,021,546,000 after purchasing an additional 671,462 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.4% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,582,000 after buying an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,605,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 126.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,210,000 after buying an additional 252,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,022,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trade Desk from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Trade Desk from $345.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Trade Desk from $210.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.43.

In other Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.27, for a total transaction of $383,545.65. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 36,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,510.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.50, for a total value of $39,632.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,986 shares of company stock worth $14,018,202. 13.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $485.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.79. Trade Desk Inc has a 52-week low of $136.00 and a 52-week high of $510.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 200.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.91. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

