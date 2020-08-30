California Public Employees Retirement System Has $28.94 Million Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 290,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FMC were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 120.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after acquiring an additional 391,223 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FMC by 149.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,079,000 after acquiring an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FMC by 41.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after buying an additional 164,295 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in FMC by 30.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,118,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMC. KeyCorp raised their target price on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded FMC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.35.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC opened at $109.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $112.45.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

