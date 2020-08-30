California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.28% of Advance Auto Parts worth $27,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 3,628.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter valued at approximately $894,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 18.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $154.77 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.33 and a twelve month high of $171.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. TheStreet raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.29.

In related news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,791.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

