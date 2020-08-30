California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 124,343 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of First Republic Bank worth $40,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter worth $1,510,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,601,000 after buying an additional 305,411 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 77.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,886,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,207,000 after purchasing an additional 825,826 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 37,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.2% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $70.06 and a 52-week high of $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FRC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.41.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.