California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 0.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Steris were worth $28,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steris in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steris by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 209 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Steris by 41.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Steris during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Steris during the second quarter valued at $54,000. 87.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steris news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total value of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.51. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Steris in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

