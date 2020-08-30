California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 334,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,143 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CarMax were worth $29,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CarMax by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,107,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,516 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in CarMax by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 8,190,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,720 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,980,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,608 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,254,000 after purchasing an additional 54,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total transaction of $911,574.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total transaction of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,080 shares of company stock worth $51,564,723. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $107.25 on Friday. CarMax, Inc has a 1 year low of $37.59 and a 1 year high of $109.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on CarMax from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

