California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 2,228 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $35,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,776,447.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $887,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,958,254. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBRE. ValuEngine raised CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cfra cut CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

