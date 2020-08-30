California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 79,111 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $30,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in ONEOK by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,964,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,837,000 after buying an additional 356,002 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE:OKE opened at $28.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

