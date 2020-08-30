California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,008 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Yum China worth $39,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Yum China in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.94.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. Yum China’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.81.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

