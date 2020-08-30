Caldas Gold (CVE:CGC) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Caldas Gold Corp. (CVE:CGC)’s share price was down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.35. Approximately 11,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 35,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Caldas Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a C$3.47 price objective on the stock.

Get Caldas Gold alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $228.61 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Caldas Gold Corp., a junior mining company, explores for mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interests in the Marmato project located in the Department of Caldas, Colombia. Caldas Gold Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. Caldas Gold Corp. is a subsidiary of Gran Colombia Gold Corp.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Caldas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.