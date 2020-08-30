Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given New $228.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.88.

NYSE BURL opened at $202.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.78. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.50. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CFO John Crimmins sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.10, for a total value of $562,878.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock valued at $6,588,457 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 113.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 270,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 65.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 8,247.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

