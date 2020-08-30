Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday.

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

OTCMKTS IKTSF opened at $78.93 on Thursday. Bureau Veritas has a fifty-two week low of $46.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.64.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.