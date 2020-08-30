Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IKTSF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:IKTSF opened at $78.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $46.09 and a 1 year high of $81.10.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

