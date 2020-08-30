Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 148148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 344,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.48.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

