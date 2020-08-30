Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as high as $32.34 and last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 148148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.24.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BLDR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.
In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 2.48.
Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.
About Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
