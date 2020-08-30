Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.43.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.40 and a beta of 2.10. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.03.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $987.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.62 million. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brunswick will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

In related news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 3,746 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $243,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $846,495.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the second quarter worth $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 185.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Brunswick by 659.2% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.6% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

