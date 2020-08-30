BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) PT Raised to $77.00

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price raised by CIBC from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s current price.

DOOO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of DOOO opened at $55.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 3.49. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $56.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.60 million. BRP had a net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 329.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BRP by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after purchasing an additional 917,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in BRP by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after purchasing an additional 742,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BRP by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,911,000 after purchasing an additional 108,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

