Brokers Set Expectations for Premier Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Premier in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Demko now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Premier’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). Premier had a negative return on equity of 475.26% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $342.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.83.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $31.44 on Friday. Premier has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Premier by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,016,000 after buying an additional 1,076,477 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Premier by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,177,000 after buying an additional 827,300 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Premier by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,404,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,407,000 after buying an additional 647,730 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Premier by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,653,000 after buying an additional 349,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Premier by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 514,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 252,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William E. Mayer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

