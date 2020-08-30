Brokers Set Expectations for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 42.65%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

NYSE:JWN opened at $15.68 on Friday. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.32 and its 200-day moving average is $20.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $185,977,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after buying an additional 305,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,732,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,789,000 after buying an additional 503,403 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,556,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,230,000 after buying an additional 127,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 1,183.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,702,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,357,000 after buying an additional 3,414,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

