Brokers Issue Forecasts for salesforce.com, inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of salesforce.com in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now anticipates that the CRM provider will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $196.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.97.

CRM opened at $271.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.07. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $278.28.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.61, for a total value of $437,228.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,583,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,094,423,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,776 shares of company stock valued at $145,724,013. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,796,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,138,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,078 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,091,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,737,125,000 after purchasing an additional 216,205 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,506,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,155,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,834,351 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,559,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.