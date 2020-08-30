Brokers Issue Forecasts for Dycom Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.19.

NYSE DY opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.87. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $57.61.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 24.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 285,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 16,172 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dycom Industries news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $8,020,553.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,059,853.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,998 shares of company stock worth $10,923,911 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

