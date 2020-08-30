Brokerages Set Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Target Price at $56.22

Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.22.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $55.50) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Cfra lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,091,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,234,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,306,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 645,656 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,098,000 after acquiring an additional 790,835 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,119,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,205,000 after acquiring an additional 133,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLF traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $42.73. 390,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,699. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $24.37 and a 12 month high of $50.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.39.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.16%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

