Brokerages Set SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Target Price at $51.50

Shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SINA. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINA. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the first quarter worth approximately $39,599,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SINA by 83.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,722,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,837,000 after buying an additional 782,454 shares in the last quarter. International Value Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SINA by 57.6% during the first quarter. International Value Advisers LLC now owns 1,623,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,680,000 after buying an additional 593,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SINA by 181.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after buying an additional 280,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SINA during the second quarter worth approximately $9,119,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SINA
SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.
