Brokerages Set Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) PT at $111.20

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.20.

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

RS stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.27. The company had a trading volume of 266,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,505. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $70.57 and a 12-month high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.76.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AXA bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $1,761,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,743,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

