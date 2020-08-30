Brokerages Set Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Target Price at $22.43

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc sold 859,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $10,550,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,872,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 301,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 14,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 121,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 843,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,934. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $37.29. The company has a market cap of $174.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

