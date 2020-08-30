Brokerages Set Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) PT at $106.86

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.86.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Friday, May 8th.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $454,700.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,275,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $106,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,856. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 300.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Qualys by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.49. 211,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,395. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.72. Qualys has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $125.22.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 24.78%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

