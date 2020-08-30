Brokerages Set Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Price Target at $21.30

Shares of Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on NIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub lowered Niu Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,161,000 after buying an additional 206,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,266,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Niu Technologies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Niu Technologies by 104.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIU traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.41. The stock had a trading volume of 800,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.61. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $25.88.

Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

