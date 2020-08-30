Brokerages Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target at $101.63

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.63.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INCY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $93.90. The stock had a trading volume of 674,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,931. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.77. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $79,533.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,234 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,976.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $142,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,214 shares of company stock valued at $26,426,924 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Incyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,250,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 326,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,931,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Incyte by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Incyte by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

