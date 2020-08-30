Brokerages Set General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) PT at $62.18

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GIS traded down $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $63.39. 2,981,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $59.17. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $899,413.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,704,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,471,000 after buying an additional 155,826 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 16.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 109,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 57.6% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

