Brokerages Set Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Price Target at €38.50

Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €38.50 ($45.30).

DPW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($47.66) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

DPW stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Thursday, reaching €38.24 ($44.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,582 shares. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61). The company’s fifty day moving average is €36.06 and its 200-day moving average is €29.96.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

