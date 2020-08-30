Brokerages Set Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Target Price at $15.00

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 251,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $355.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 million. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 53.56% and a negative return on equity of 122.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

