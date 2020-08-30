Brokerages Set Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) Target Price at $15.00

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSO. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytosorbents from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of CTSO stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.24. 251,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,449. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Cytosorbents has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $11.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market cap of $355.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 0.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 528.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Cytosorbents by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cytosorbents
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.
