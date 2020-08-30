Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) Price Target at $76.67

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.67.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colliers International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Colliers International Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 207,942 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 318.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 151,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CIGI stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 67,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,493. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Colliers International Group has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $92.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.58.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.80 million. Analysts forecast that Colliers International Group will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.