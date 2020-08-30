Brokerages Set Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Price Target at $11.80

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVID. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Avid Technology has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Avid Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.43 million. Research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 10,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $72,417.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,520,926 shares of company stock worth $11,364,062. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 11,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

Further Reading: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.