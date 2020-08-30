Brokerages Set Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Price Target at $271.12

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.12.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

BABA stock traded up $4.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.00. 9,677,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,955,454. The firm has a market cap of $735.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.54. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $292.48.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

