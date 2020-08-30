Brokerages Expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) will post $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Boston Scientific posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 39.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.03. 4,542,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,389. Boston Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.56. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 10,200 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $399,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,008,582.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,755 shares of company stock worth $574,168. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 23,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 85,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 17,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 23.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Read More: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Scientific (BSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.