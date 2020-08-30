Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) to post $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Brixmor Property Group posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $247.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.09 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRX. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Compass Point cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,970,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,724,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,891,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 164,434 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $365,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 73.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 22,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,634,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,527,000 after acquiring an additional 233,288 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.98. 1,485,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,513. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.40. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

