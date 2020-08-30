BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.56 Million Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,249 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after buying an additional 2,695,512 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in Metlife by 6,405.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Metlife by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA increased its position in Metlife by 578.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,850 shares in the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $39.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

