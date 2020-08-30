BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $4.19 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 15,121 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth $61,677,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 482.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 609,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,803,000 after purchasing an additional 505,262 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 990,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 374,316 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 396,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,427,000 after purchasing an additional 368,255 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $217,176.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,742. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM stock opened at $97.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

