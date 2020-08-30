BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $3.73 Million Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,463,000 after buying an additional 241,164 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,671,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,111,000 after buying an additional 852,411 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,684,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,038,000 after buying an additional 662,116 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,543,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,085,000 after buying an additional 103,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,470,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,433,000 after buying an additional 103,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $140.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $150.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.54.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.88 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 17.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AWK. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.23.

In other news, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $697,918.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.