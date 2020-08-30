Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Shares Up 13.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $46.00. MKM Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as high as $45.93 and last traded at $45.61. 3,629,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 2,708,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.96.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total value of $476,007.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,392,749.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,727 shares of company stock worth $1,381,426. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Brinker International by 536.5% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 77,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 475,950.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,198,000 after acquiring an additional 299,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 179.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

