Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) will report $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.21. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Boot Barn.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Boot Barn from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler cut Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 337,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,192. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Boot Barn by 35.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Boot Barn by 123.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Boot Barn by 5,262.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $105,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.