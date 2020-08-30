BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) PT Lowered to C$2.25

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$2.80 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of CVE BTR opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.30. BonTerra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.02.
BonTerra Resources Company Profile
