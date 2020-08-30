BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) PT Lowered to C$2.25

BonTerra Resources (CVE:BTR) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Pi Financial from C$2.80 to C$2.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 78.57% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of CVE BTR opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.30. BonTerra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.63 and a 12 month high of C$3.02.

BonTerra Resources Company Profile

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

