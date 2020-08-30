BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) Receives €42.95 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.95 ($50.53).

BNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of BNP traded up €1.31 ($1.54) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €37.81 ($44.48). The company had a trading volume of 5,621,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €36.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.10. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

