BMO Capital Markets Raises Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to $97.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. CIBC started coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.77.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $49.55 and a 12-month high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.36). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $37,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 39.2% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.